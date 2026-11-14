DeForest’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new facilities and steady production work. If you like hands-on jobs and learning real skills, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Multistack, LLC

Multistack, LLC Location: DeForest, WI (training travel to Sparta, WI)

(training travel to Sparta, WI) Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Work with mechanical and electrical engineers to test commercial HVAC equipment at Multistack’s new plant. Good fit if you’re strong with tools, can troubleshoot mechanical issues, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Multistack, LLC

Multistack, LLC Location: DeForest, WI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr + $1,000 attendance bonus

Join the production team building modular HVAC chillers—assembly, wiring, and quality checks. Great for anyone mechanically inclined; they’ll train you and offer advancement opportunities, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and referral bonuses.

Employer: American Packaging Corporation

Location: DeForest, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift ( 7am–3pm )

Full-time, 1st shift ( ) Salary: Not listed

Support printing and laminating by prepping, assembling, cleaning, and storing print cylinders in a flexible packaging plant. 1st-shift hours, steady work, and a company known for competitive pay, strong benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.