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🏭 DeForest WI Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
DeForest’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new facilities and steady production work. If you like hands-on jobs and learning real skills, these openings are worth a look.
TEST STAND – Production Testing
- Employer: Multistack, LLC
- Location: DeForest, WI (training travel to Sparta, WI)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: Not listed
Work with mechanical and electrical engineers to test commercial HVAC equipment at Multistack’s new plant. Good fit if you’re strong with tools, can troubleshoot mechanical issues, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
GENERAL LABOR – HVAC Assembly & Production
- Employer: Multistack, LLC
- Location: DeForest, WI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr + $1,000 attendance bonus
Join the production team building modular HVAC chillers—assembly, wiring, and quality checks. Great for anyone mechanically inclined; they’ll train you and offer advancement opportunities, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and referral bonuses.
Prepress Washroom/Assembler
- Employer: American Packaging Corporation
- Location: DeForest, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7am–3pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Support printing and laminating by prepping, assembling, cleaning, and storing print cylinders in a flexible packaging plant. 1st-shift hours, steady work, and a company known for competitive pay, strong benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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