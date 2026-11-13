📅 Weekly Tiny Tot Time for ages 0–3 at DeForest Library

Bring your little one for silly songs, action rhymes, and interactive stories designed for children birth to 3 years old and their caregivers.

Weekly schedule:

Tuesdays at 10:15 am

Wednesdays at 9:15 am

Wednesdays at 10:15 am

Each week features new books and activities. Board books to read along with Miss Emily are available first-come, first-served.

Location: DeForest Area Public Library

Good to know:

No registration required.

If DeForest schools are closed due to weather, there is no in-person Storytime.

Programs may change based on attendance.

There will be NO Tiny Tot Time or other regular children’s programs the weeks of: October 19, 2026 October 26, 2026 November 23, 2026 December 21, 2026 December 28, 2026 February 22, 2027 March 22, 2027

the weeks of:

Questions? Email Emily, Children’s Services Librarian, at emilyh@deforestlibrary.org.