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Deforest
📅 Weekly Tiny Tot Time for ages 0–3 at DeForest Library
11 days ago
📅 Weekly Tiny Tot Time for ages 0–3 at DeForest Library
Bring your little one for silly songs, action rhymes, and interactive stories designed for children birth to 3 years old and their caregivers.
Weekly schedule:
- Tuesdays at 10:15 am
- Wednesdays at 9:15 am
- Wednesdays at 10:15 am
Each week features new books and activities. Board books to read along with Miss Emily are available first-come, first-served.
Location: DeForest Area Public Library
Good to know:
- No registration required.
- If DeForest schools are closed due to weather, there is no in-person Storytime.
- Programs may change based on attendance.
- There will be NO Tiny Tot Time or other regular children’s programs the weeks of:
- October 19, 2026
- October 26, 2026
- November 23, 2026
- December 21, 2026
- December 28, 2026
- February 22, 2027
- March 22, 2027
Questions? Email Emily, Children’s Services Librarian, at emilyh@deforestlibrary.org.
More Info: Tiny Tot Time: Birth - 3 Years Old | DeForest Area...
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