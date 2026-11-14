Defiance retail is busy right now—banks, dollar stores, and Meijer are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with both day and overnight shifts.

Employer: WesBanco

WesBanco Location: Defiance Main Banking Center, Defiance, OH

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

This front-desk banking role handles deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions while helping customers with questions and referrals. Good fit if you like steady office hours, cash handling, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Defiance, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work closing shifts at the gas station, helping customers, running the register, and keeping the area stocked and clean. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, 401(k), and education assistance for eligible team members.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1816 East Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$16.25 per hour

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, cash handling, and leading the team. Includes benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance—nice step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Defiance, OH

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role stocking dairy and frozen foods from pallets to shelves using location codes. Active job with weekly pay, store discount, 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members—great if you like quiet nights and staying on the move.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Defiance, OH

Type: Full-time, overnight leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead the overnight grocery team—handling staffing, training, and store standards while driving sales and shrink goals. Good match if you have 2–3 years retail plus 1 year management experience and want to grow into higher leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.