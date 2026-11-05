undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Defiance
Coffee with a Cop in Defiance on November 19
4 days ago
The Defiance County Health Department invites residents to Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, November 19, from 8:00–9:30 a.m. at the Defiance Main Street and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St., Defiance. People can enjoy coffee, meet local law enforcement, ask questions, and talk with the officers who help keep the community safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Defiance County Health Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.