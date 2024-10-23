Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Defense News

    Pentagon OKs first batch of private capital funds for loan program

    By Courtney Albon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGsBg_0wINc3MU00

    The first round of private capital funds flowing through a joint Pentagon and Small Business Administration loan program will invest $1.8 billion in more than 1,000 defense-technology companies.

    The Pentagon announced on Tuesday its Office of Strategic Capital approved 13 private funds to participate in the first installment of its Small Business Investment Company Critical Technology Initiative, or SBICCT. Established last fall, the effort aims to draw private capital funding to companies advancing technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space and advanced materials that could have significant implications for national security.

    Along with the funds’ expected private capital investments, the funding the Small Business Administration is making available through the SBICCT loans could bring the total investment amount to approximately $2.8 billion. The program has additional proposals in the pipeline that could increase that to more than $4 billion.

    Over the last 20 years, the Pentagon has seen a drop in private capital investment into the technology areas it deems critical. Many of those areas are hardware intensive and require significant funding to generate a meaningful return for investors. Jason Rathje, who leads the Office of Strategic Capital, told reporters the SBICCT Initiative is specifically targeting that challenge.

    “The ‘so-what’ of this program is it allows us to incentivize the capital markets to start investing more into our critical technology areas because it changes the return profile,” he said.

    By partnering with the Small Business Administration, the Defense Department wants to take advantage of the organization’s track record of directing venture capital funding toward projects that have significant economic impact.

    “This first group of SBICCT Initiative funds represents a consequential milestone in demonstrating the power of public-private partnerships to build enduring advantage by growing and modernizing our supply chains, strengthening our economic and national security, and benefiting the development and commercialization of critical technologies that are key drivers of our U.S. industrial base,” Heidi Shyu, under secretary of defense for research and engineering, said in a statement.

    The Office of Strategic Capital was established in 2022 to drive private sector capital toward defense technologies. Tuesday’s announcement follows the Pentagon’s establishment last month of a $1 billion fund to provide direct loans to companies that make in-demand defense component technologies. The effort aims to help companies fund the construction of equipment needed to scale production across 31 technology areas it has deemed critical to U.S. national security.

    “In our 2024 investment strategy , we talked about how we needed to build different strategies for different parts of the capital market and different parts of our critical technology space,” Rathje said. “What we have been able to do over the last year is really accomplish the programs, the financial products that OSC is offering.”

    Lending tools like these are new to the Pentagon, but federal agencies like the Energy and Commerce departments have a long history of using credit programs to support key industries. OSC projects its SBICCT Initiative will continue to grow. More than 100 funds have expressed interest in the effort, and the Pentagon will now accept applications on a quarterly basis.

    Editor’s note: This story was updated on Oct. 23 to correct information provided by the Pentagon about the total investment amount.

    Related Search

    Private capital investmentThe PentagonOffice of strategic capitalDefense DepartmentSmall Business AdministrationEnergy and commerce

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Future of US defense depends on culture shift prioritizing innovation
    Defense News7 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Army moves ahead on plans to replace storied Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    Defense News8 days ago
    Why Army divisions must prepare to get dirty
    Defense News10 days ago
    How the Army is engaging soldiers to write and read more on key issues
    Defense News10 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    GM Defense pitches silent-drive vehicle as heir to the Humvee
    Defense News11 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Project Convergence to plant a flag in the Pacific
    Defense News11 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Army races to widen the bottlenecks of artillery shell production
    Defense News11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Ukraine should lift export ban on reconnaissance drones, vendor says
    Defense News4 days ago
    No pilots, all cargo: Airbus tests loading of autonomous helicopter
    Defense News9 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    RTX to pay more than $950M to resolve Qatar bribery, fraud claims
    Defense News9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    How the US Army is helping Ukraine with front line repairs
    Defense News10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy