    Soldiers could see a brand new PT gear design by next year

    By Todd South,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvIAV_0w95JmGU00

    Soldiers will soon sport a new physical training uniform as the Army looks to conduct another redesign on the gear soldiers sweat in daily.

    Details are scant as the service is currently developing the new design and features of the standard PT gear.

    But a new uniform is on its way, said Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer on Tuesday at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition.

    Army wants all troops on new fitness program by 2032. How's it going?

    “We’re redesigning the Army PTs,” Weimer said. “We’re not going to get locked into the same T-shirt, [where] everybody is just going out and buying a new T-shirt anyway for their unit.”

    While the design details aren’t yet available, the arrival time sounds clear.

    Weimer said the new design will roll out in 2025.

    The top enlisted soldier sees the gear as essential to the warrior ethos he and senior Army leaders are trying to instill.

    The current gear doesn’t “represent who we are as warfighters,” Weimer said.

    The Army, primarily through Program Executive Office-Soldier, is testing new gear in the coming months as it finalizes the new design.

    The new gear dovetails with the service’s new emphasis on total health through it’s Holistic Health and Fitness program .

    The H2F program was initially aimed at bringing an expert team in physical, mental, spiritual, sleep and nutrition help to the 111 select brigades by 2030.

    “If we’re going to be fit, then we’re also going to look good at the same time and rep the Army brand,” Weimer said.

    But Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George sped up that delivery up to reach the same number of brigades sooner and to expand the program to all Army brigades by Fiscal Year 2032 .

    The Army last redesigned its PT gear in 2017, when it switched from the yearslong black and gray uniforms to a black and gold scheme soldiers currently use.

    Comments / 6
    Dave Herrin
    10h ago
    Oh wow! A new shirt. National news. So happy.
    Desert Thrills1414
    1d ago
    Always changing the Uniform, but not any real issues going on.
