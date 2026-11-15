Deerfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from boutique wealth firms to global names. If you’re coming from public accounting or early in your planning career, there’s good room to grow here.

Employer: CyberCoders (full-service wealth management firm)

CyberCoders (full-service wealth management firm) Location: Deerfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-net-worth and affluent clients on full financial plans and investment strategies. Great fit if you’re a CFP with Series 7, want out of the public accounting grind, and like the idea of medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and a clear growth roadmap.

Employer: Gables Search Group (recruiting for a top Chicagoland CPA firm)

(recruiting for a top Chicagoland CPA firm) Location: Deerfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead audit engagements, direct staff, and handle both audit and business tax work at a highly ranked regional firm. They highlight strong advancement potential, competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling, summer Fridays, and direct client/partner contact.

Employer: Goldman Sachs – Ayco

Location: Deerfield/Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$105,000 base + potential discretionary bonus

Entry-to-mid level planning role doing cash flow, tax projections, investment allocation, and tax return prep for corporate employees and high-net-worth clients. Great if you want big-firm training, can get SIE/Series 7/66 within 4 months, and like a mix of analysis and client interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has multiple paths once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.