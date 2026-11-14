Deerfield is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in finance and healthcare. If you’ve got product or project chops, these are worth a look.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Deerfield, IL (hybrid per Capital One policy)

(hybrid per Capital One policy) Category: Product Management / Payments

Product Management / Payments Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago-area range): $101,100 – $115,400 for Sr. Associate Product Management (role may also map to Manager level with higher range per posting)

Help shape Capital One’s enterprise payments experience for millions of customers. You’ll work across areas like authorizations, settlement, disputes, and pricing, breaking big ideas into MVPs, owning the roadmap, and partnering with tech, design, and data teams. Great fit if you have 1+ year in product, design, agile, data, or engineering and want to grow into a stronger product leader.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Location: Deerfield, IL (flexible onsite schedule per Baxter policy)

(flexible onsite schedule per Baxter policy) Category: R&D / Project Management

R&D / Project Management Type: Full-time

Estimated base salary: $128,000 – $176,000 annually

Lead complex, multi-site R&D and lifecycle projects in Baxter’s Advanced Surgery division, from strategy and scope through launch. You’ll own timelines, budgets, risk plans, and cross-functional communication in a highly regulated, mission-driven environment. Best for candidates with an engineering degree, 6–8+ years’ experience, 5+ years of project management, and background in medical device, pharma, life sciences, or advanced manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings you might not see yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.