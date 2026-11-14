Deerfield is hot right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like big responsibility and solid benefits. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: CyberCoders (full-service wealth management firm)

CyberCoders (full-service wealth management firm) Location: Deerfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve high-net-worth and affluent clients with full financial planning and investment management, without the public accounting grind. You’ll need a CFP and Series 7, and you’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear growth roadmap.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; details and employer are the same.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Location: Deerfield, IL (hybrid with required onsite days)

(hybrid with required onsite days) Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 annually, plus potential bonus/long-term incentives

Lead U.S. and international tax operations for a global healthcare company, including federal and state income tax, international tax reporting, and tax technology transformation. This is a senior role for someone with 12+ years of progressive tax experience and strong leadership skills, with day-one medical/dental, 401(k) with match, ESPP, generous PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Nutrien

Location: Deerfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (Deerfield): $121,500 – $190,850

Own global trade credit risk for a large corporate portfolio, shaping credit strategy, underwriting complex counterparties, and modernizing credit processes with data and automation. Ideal if you have 10+ years in corporate or trade credit and want leadership, transformation work, and strong benefits including comprehensive health coverage, retirement with employer match, and paid leaves.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.