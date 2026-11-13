Deerfield’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names hiring for cloud, data, and full-stack roles. If you’re in IT and want strong pay plus brand-name experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vantive

Vantive Location: Deerfield, IL (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $170,000 base + potential bonus

Design and build AWS-based integration solutions that connect clinical, supply chain, and enterprise systems for a company focused on kidney care and vital organ therapies. Strong fit if you know AWS (Lambda, API Gateway, EventBridge, etc.), integration patterns, and are curious about AI/ML and agentic AI in healthcare.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Deerfield, IL (pay band listed for nearby Riverwoods, IL )

(pay band listed for nearby ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Riverwoods, IL band): $149,800 – $171,000 for Data Analysis Manager

Lead data analytics work tied to risk, privacy, and data governance across Capital One’s Global Payment Networks. Great for someone who loves big data, risk frameworks, and building programs, with 4+ years of analytics and programming (Python/R/Spark/SQL) and some leadership experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Deerfield, IL (pay band listed for nearby Riverwoods, IL )

(pay band listed for nearby ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Riverwoods, IL band): $209,000 – $238,500 for Full-stack Engineer 5

Senior-level full-stack role leading multiple cloud-native, microservices projects using languages like Java, Go, Python, Node.js, TypeScript and AWS. Ideal if you have 6+ years in software engineering, deep cloud experience, and enjoy mentoring engineers and shaping architecture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.