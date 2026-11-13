Deerfield’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around payments and pharma. If you’ve got risk, regulatory, or product counsel experience, there’s real money and impact on the table.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Deerfield, IL (hybrid; tied to Riverwoods, IL pay band)

(hybrid; tied to Riverwoods, IL pay band) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Riverwoods, IL band): $182,500 – $208,300 + performance incentives

Lead legal strategy for Capital One’s Global Payment Network core platforms (transactions, settlements, data). You’ll be the go-to legal partner for product and tech teams, translating complex regulations into clear guidance and building scalable processes. JD + 5+ years’ attorney experience required; payments/financial services/product counsel background is a plus.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Deerfield, IL (aligned with Chicago/Riverwoods, IL pay band)

(aligned with Chicago/Riverwoods, IL pay band) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Chicago/Riverwoods, IL band): $161,500 – $184,300 + performance incentives

High-impact role on the International Regulatory Risk Management team. You’ll run global regulatory reporting and exams, design change-management frameworks across countries, and align risk strategy with market growth. Ideal if you have 7+ years working with internal business clients and deep financial services risk + project management experience.

Employer: Cube Hub Inc. (consulting for a pharma client)

(consulting for a pharma client) Location: Deerfield, IL (3 days onsite / 2 days remote)

(3 days onsite / 2 days remote) Type: Contract (12 months, may extend)

Salary: Not listed

Own safety-related labeling strategy for global pharma products—CCDS, safety variations, PRAC/MOH triggers, and innovator-label monitoring. You’ll lead processes, KPIs, training, and support inspections as the key link between Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Affairs. Requires a science degree + 5+ years in Regulatory Affairs or related field.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.