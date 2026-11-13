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📣 Deerfield, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Deerfield has some solid corporate marketing roles right now, especially if you like big brands and data-driven work. Here are a few strong options worth a closer look.
Associate Category Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $113,750 (salaried)
Help shape which products shoppers see in-store and online. You’ll analyze sales and margins, fine-tune assortments and pricing, and work with suppliers to keep categories profitable and competitive.
US Commercial Marketing Manager
- Employer: Baxter International Inc.
- Location: Deerfield, IL (hybrid, at least 3 days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $112,000 – $154,000
Lead U.S. marketing for a specialty healthcare product portfolio, including smart beds and surfaces. This role owns go-to-market strategy, product launches, pricing, and sales enablement, with up to 40% travel and a strong focus on data and market insights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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