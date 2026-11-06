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Deerfield

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Deerfield Right Now

8 days ago

Deerfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like DIY projects, crafts, or home upgrades, these are worth a look.

White Metal Frame Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrbL3_1GoNHMzg00

Item: White metal frame coffee table with wood top
Condition: Very good; sturdy with a heavy base
Size: Approximately 47" L x 25" D x 17" H
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor

Simple, modern-style table that could work in a living room, den, or basement. The metal frame and solid top make it a good pick if you need something durable.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted HO Buildings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7M2n_1GoNHMzg00

Item: Assorted HO scale model buildings from a European layout
Condition: Mixed; various conditions
Extras: Several model railroad books also included, all free
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor

Great for model train fans, hobbyists, or anyone building a miniature town. Could also be fun for school projects or dioramas.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Office Depot Map Pins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wh0rQ_1GoNHMzg00

Item: Map pins in assorted colors
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor

Handy for bulletin boards, maps, crafts, or organizing notes at home or in a classroom.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Deerfield can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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