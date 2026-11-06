🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Deerfield Right Now

Deerfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like DIY projects, crafts, or home upgrades, these are worth a look.

Item: White metal frame coffee table with wood top

Condition: Very good; sturdy with a heavy base

Size: Approximately 47" L x 25" D x 17" H

Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL

Source: Nextdoor

Simple, modern-style table that could work in a living room, den, or basement. The metal frame and solid top make it a good pick if you need something durable.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted HO scale model buildings from a European layout

Condition: Mixed; various conditions

Extras: Several model railroad books also included, all free

Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL

Source: Nextdoor

Great for model train fans, hobbyists, or anyone building a miniature town. Could also be fun for school projects or dioramas.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Map pins in assorted colors

Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL

Source: Nextdoor

Handy for bulletin boards, maps, crafts, or organizing notes at home or in a classroom.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Deerfield can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.