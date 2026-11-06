undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Deerfield Right Now
Deerfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like DIY projects, crafts, or home upgrades, these are worth a look.
White Metal Frame Table
Item: White metal frame coffee table with wood top
Condition: Very good; sturdy with a heavy base
Size: Approximately 47" L x 25" D x 17" H
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor
Simple, modern-style table that could work in a living room, den, or basement. The metal frame and solid top make it a good pick if you need something durable.
Assorted HO Buildings
Item: Assorted HO scale model buildings from a European layout
Condition: Mixed; various conditions
Extras: Several model railroad books also included, all free
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor
Great for model train fans, hobbyists, or anyone building a miniature town. Could also be fun for school projects or dioramas.
Office Depot Map Pins
Item: Map pins in assorted colors
Location: Deerfield, Deerfield, IL
Source: Nextdoor
Handy for bulletin boards, maps, crafts, or organizing notes at home or in a classroom.
If something here catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Deerfield can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.