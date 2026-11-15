Deerfield Beach has some solid front-line roles right now, from grocery to auto service to cannabis retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end at a busy natural grocery store, coaching cashiers and keeping lines moving. Includes competitive pay, 15% store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick time, and health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (area locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Step into a leadership track in a high-volume tire and auto service chain. You’ll help run the shop, manage workflow, support techs, and keep customers happy, with weekly pay, incentive bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth paths.

Employer: Parallel

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (10–15 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role in a cannabis retail setting, helping customers, handling orders, and keeping the store compliant and organized. You’ll get an employee discount, PTO, parental leave, 401(k), and a flexible schedule with mostly 3–6 hour shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.