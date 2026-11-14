Deerfield Beach has steady demand right now for skilled trades, especially in electrical work and specialty installs. If you like working with your hands and want year‑round projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in commercial buildings, following NEC, local codes, and safety rules. Good fit if you can read blueprints, troubleshoot issues on your own, and like working with GCs and other trades on active jobsites.

Employer: Miller Electric Company

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role notes a strong benefits package with medical and dental)

Office‑leaning role for someone who knows heavy commercial, federal, or industrial electrical work and wants to focus on bids and cost estimates. You’ll handle take‑offs, change orders, and pricing with vendors, and work closely with project managers on jobs up to about $10M.

Employer: Leaf Home

Location: Based in Deerfield Beach, FL (serving Fort Lauderdale area)

Based in (serving Fort Lauderdale area) Type: Subcontractor / 1099 installer

Earnings: Company says average $75K–$120K/year, about $1,500–$3,000/week, paid weekly

Install low‑voltage roofline lighting systems on pre‑sold jobs—no selling and no product costs. You’ll need your own truck/van, ladders, tools, and liability insurance, but you set your own schedule and can start quickly after onboarding.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.