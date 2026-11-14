Deerfield Beach is busy in healthcare right now – from lab science to front-line patient care, there are several solid roles open with well-known employers.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13-week assignment

, , , Pay: $2,367 per week (package based on 40 hrs; stipend TBD)

(package based on 40 hrs; stipend TBD) Start Date: 12/14/2026

Use your echo skills to perform advanced heart ultrasounds, work closely with patients, and assist with interpreting results. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and the flexibility of travel contracts.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Laboratory Services

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Provide accurate, timely lab testing and help lead quality in a busy clinical lab (generalist highly preferred). Role offers a full HCA benefits package, 401(k) with match, education support, and room to grow your lab career.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Laboratory Services

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Focus on microbiology and serology testing while supporting service, quality, and regulatory goals. Great if you have a Florida technologist license and want steady hours plus strong benefits in a large lab network.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Laboratory Services

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed Part-time microbiology role doing stat and routine testing, with access to HCA’s broader benefits and education support (eligibility may vary). Nice option if you want to stay in the lab field but need a lighter schedule.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (Hillsboro Neurology)

(Hillsboro Neurology) Type: Full-time , 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, Pay Range: $20.42 – $28.16/hour, Sign-on bonus up to $3,000 Room patients, take vitals, and support neurology providers in a fast-paced clinic. Ideal if you’re a licensed MA/CNA/LPN/EMT/Paramedic looking for steady hours, strong benefits, and growth in a respected South Florida health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.