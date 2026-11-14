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Deerfield Beach
🚧 NE 1st Avenue daytime closure Nov 17–18 for sewer work
12 days ago
🚧 NE 1st Avenue closed Nov 17–18 for sewer work
NE 1st Avenue, between NE Eller Street and NE 4th Court, will be closed to traffic on:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day
The closure is needed to install a sewer manhole at 451 N River Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL. Excavation in the roadway will make this stretch of street unusable during those hours.
If you drive in this area, please follow the posted detour signs and traffic control devices to stay safe and avoid delays.
Questions? Contact Environmental Services at 954-250-4307.
More Info: Temporary Road Closures around NE 1st Avenue, betw...
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