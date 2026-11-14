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Deerfield Beach
⚠️ Hazardous waste drop-off & composting event Nov. 14
12 days ago
⚠️ Hazardous Waste Drop-Off & Composting Event Saturday
Deerfield Beach is hosting a big clean-up day this Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Bernard Adams Municipal Complex, 401 SW 4th Street.
From 8:00 AM–12:00 PM, residents can drop off household hazardous waste like:
- Motor oil, gasoline, paint, spray cans
- Batteries, light bulbs, filters
- Cleaning products and other hazardous materials
Guidelines:
- Label items and keep them in original containers
- Stay in your vehicle during drop-off
- Bring photo ID or a utility bill to prove Deerfield Beach residency
- No business, school, or government waste accepted
At 10:00 AM, check out the Community Composting Site Grand Opening and learn how to keep food scraps out of the landfill. The Recycling Drop-Off Center will also be open for regular recycling.
For a full list of accepted items, visit deerfieldbeachfl.gov/hhw.
More Info: Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Weekend ...
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