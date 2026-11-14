⚠️ Hazardous Waste Drop-Off & Composting Event Saturday

Deerfield Beach is hosting a big clean-up day this Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Bernard Adams Municipal Complex, 401 SW 4th Street.

From 8:00 AM–12:00 PM, residents can drop off household hazardous waste like:

Motor oil, gasoline, paint, spray cans

Batteries, light bulbs, filters

Cleaning products and other hazardous materials

Guidelines:

Label items and keep them in original containers

Stay in your vehicle during drop-off

Bring photo ID or a utility bill to prove Deerfield Beach residency

to prove Deerfield Beach residency No business, school, or government waste accepted

At 10:00 AM, check out the Community Composting Site Grand Opening and learn how to keep food scraps out of the landfill. The Recycling Drop-Off Center will also be open for regular recycling.

For a full list of accepted items, visit deerfieldbeachfl.gov/hhw.