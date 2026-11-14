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🏗️ Deerfield Beach Engineering Roles – Multiple Local Openings
Deerfield Beach has some solid engineering roles right now, from entry-level to experienced. If you’re into HVAC, civil work, or mechanical design, these are worth a look.
Mechanical Engineer – HVAC Systems
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design HVAC and mechanical systems for healthcare, education, and commercial buildings with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. You’ll handle load calculations, energy modeling, equipment selection, and work closely with architects and other engineers.
Junior Civil Construction Estimator
- Employer: Pontoon Global Solutions
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year
Great fit for final-year Civil Engineering or Construction Management students who want to break into heavy civil work. You’ll work on 3D earthwork models, quantity take-offs, and cost estimates for roads, subdivisions, golf courses, and more, with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.
Summer 2027 Mechanical Intern
- Employer: TLC Engineering Solutions
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time May–August internship where you’ll get hands-on experience with Revit modeling and HVAC/plumbing design on real projects. Includes a hybrid schedule (up to 3 days from home) and mentoring from experienced engineers, with possible part-time work after summer.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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