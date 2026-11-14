Deerfield Beach has some solid engineering roles right now, from entry-level to experienced. If you’re into HVAC, civil work, or mechanical design, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design HVAC and mechanical systems for healthcare, education, and commercial buildings with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. You’ll handle load calculations, energy modeling, equipment selection, and work closely with architects and other engineers.

Employer: Pontoon Global Solutions

Pontoon Global Solutions Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Great fit for final-year Civil Engineering or Construction Management students who want to break into heavy civil work. You’ll work on 3D earthwork models, quantity take-offs, and cost estimates for roads, subdivisions, golf courses, and more, with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: TLC Engineering Solutions

TLC Engineering Solutions Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Full-time May–August internship where you’ll get hands-on experience with Revit modeling and HVAC/plumbing design on real projects. Includes a hybrid schedule (up to 3 days from home) and mentoring from experienced engineers, with possible part-time work after summer.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.