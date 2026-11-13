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Deerfield Beach
📅 Free medicine take-back & shred event in Deerfield Beach
10 days ago
📅 Free medicine take-back & shred event in Deerfield Beach
Got old pills or papers piling up? The Broward Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Operation Medicine Cabinet & Shred-A-Thon this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Fire Rescue Station 66, 590 South Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach
What you can do:
- Drop off unwanted or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.
- Get a $5 gift card for turning in prescription meds (while supplies last).
- Bring documents to be shredded — maximum two boxes per vehicle, and each box no more than 16" x 12" x 12".
Note: Needles and sharp objects will NOT be accepted.
Questions? Call 954-831-8902 or visit www.sheriff.org.
More Info: Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) Committed to Public...
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