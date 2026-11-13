📅 Free medicine take-back & shred event in Deerfield Beach

Got old pills or papers piling up? The Broward Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Operation Medicine Cabinet & Shred-A-Thon this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Fire Rescue Station 66, 590 South Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach

What you can do:

Drop off unwanted or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.

for safe disposal. Get a $5 gift card for turning in prescription meds ( while supplies last ).

for turning in prescription meds ( ). Bring documents to be shredded — maximum two boxes per vehicle, and each box no more than 16" x 12" x 12".

Note: Needles and sharp objects will NOT be accepted.

Questions? Call 954-831-8902 or visit www.sheriff.org.