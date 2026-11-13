Deerfield Beach has some solid retail leadership roles open right now, especially if you like fast-paced stores and helping customers face-to-face.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: 3555 W. Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Type: Full-time, hourly store management

Pay: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour (starting range)

Lead the frame shop inside Hobby Lobby—supervise framers, handle scheduling and ordering, and keep the department clean and well-stocked. Great fit if you have customer service and management experience and want steady hours (store is closed on Sundays) plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and employee discount.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 4008 Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442-9416

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, merchandising, and freight flow while keeping the sales floor and stockroom up to standard. Good for someone with retail or management experience who doesn’t mind physical work (lifting 30–50 lbs) and wants benefits like health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full description helps you see how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.