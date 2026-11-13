Deerfield Beach is busy with new builds and big upgrades, and local contractors are staffing up. If you’ve got construction skills, there are solid options here from the field to the front office.

Employer: Pontoon Global Solutions

Pontoon Global Solutions Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 per year

Heavy civil focus: earthwork, underground utilities, paving, and site development. You’ll run the full estimating and bidding process using tools like HCSS HeavyBid, Agtek, or Trimble Business Center, and work closely with subs and clients. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Straticon

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (office-based with local travel)

(office-based with local travel) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Lead South Florida multifamily and commercial projects from first budget through GMP and subcontractor buyout. This is a high-ownership role where you guide design, costs, and risk, and direct a precon team. Includes a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, professional development, on-site fitness center, and on-site childcare.

Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (South Florida)

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (work across Dade/Broward)

(work across Dade/Broward) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20/hr+, depending on experience

Hands-on flat commercial roofing work with room to grow. You’ll work outdoors with a crew, use a variety of roofing systems, and need to be comfortable with heights and physical labor. Offers sign-on and referral bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays. Se habla Español.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to strong experience even if your resume isn’t a 100% match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.