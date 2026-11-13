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🚧 Deerfield Beach construction hiring now for multiple skilled roles
Deerfield Beach is busy with new builds and big upgrades, and local contractors are staffing up. If you’ve got construction skills, there are solid options here from the field to the front office.
Senior Civil Construction Estimator
- Employer: Pontoon Global Solutions
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 per year
Heavy civil focus: earthwork, underground utilities, paving, and site development. You’ll run the full estimating and bidding process using tools like HCSS HeavyBid, Agtek, or Trimble Business Center, and work closely with subs and clients. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, and paid time off.
Senior Preconstruction Manager
- Employer: Straticon
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (office-based with local travel)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Lead South Florida multifamily and commercial projects from first budget through GMP and subcontractor buyout. This is a high-ownership role where you guide design, costs, and risk, and direct a precon team. Includes a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, professional development, on-site fitness center, and on-site childcare.
Commercial Roofer
- Employer: Tecta America Commercial Roofing (South Florida)
- Location: Deerfield Beach, FL (work across Dade/Broward)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20/hr+, depending on experience
Hands-on flat commercial roofing work with room to grow. You’ll work outdoors with a crew, use a variety of roofing systems, and need to be comfortable with heights and physical labor. Offers sign-on and referral bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays. Se habla Español.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to strong experience even if your resume isn’t a 100% match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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