🎓 Deerfield Beach FL Teaching Jobs – Multiple School & Childcare Roles

Deerfield Beach has a nice mix of school and early childhood jobs right now, from preschool classrooms to 5th grade.

Employer: The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Salary: $16–$18/hour

Type: Full-time (center operational hours)

Support infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with a friendly team and a set curriculum. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, paid time off, free snacks, uniforms, and training.

Employer: The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Type: Full-time (center operational hours)

Lead your own classroom for infants through Pre-K, guide assistant teachers, and work closely with families. Includes strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, free snacks, uniforms, and ongoing training).

Employer: Broward County Public Schools

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Salary: See “New Hire Teacher Salary Information” link in posting

See link in posting Type: Full-time, 196-day calendar, exempt

Teach 5th grade with a focus on critical thinking, technology, and high expectations for all students. Requires Florida teacher certification; posting is open until filled, so it’s worth applying soon.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.