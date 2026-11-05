🏭 Deerfield Beach Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Deerfield Beach has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like physical work and steady hours. These roles are all in-person and full-time, with room to grow.

Employer: Politis Steak & Seafood

Politis Steak & Seafood Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach, FL Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-quality meats and poultry, cutting and trimming to order for a premium distributor. This role is great if you have butchery or food processing experience and want strong benefits like $0 copay, $0 deductible medical, plus dental, vision, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Kamps Pallets

Kamps Pallets Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour during training, then piece rate (earn more by producing more)

Build and repair wooden pallets using nail guns, saws, and other tools in a fast-paced, physical job (lifting up to 75 lbs). Good fit if you like active work, using tools, and the chance to boost your pay with higher output; includes 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Chem Tec Equipment Company

Location: Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach, FL Type: Full-time, permanent, in person

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Assemble flow monitors, meters, and valves in a clean, stable manufacturing setting—no prior manufacturing experience required, they will train the right person. Ideal if you’re dependable, like working with your hands, and want steady daytime hours plus paid holidays from day one and paid vacation after a year.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.