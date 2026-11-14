Deer Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles you can jump on now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Deer Park, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hr

Application window closes: 04/30/2027

Work under a licensed pharmacist and get real retail experience while you finish school. Great if you’re enrolled in an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program and want hands-on patient care plus access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts (benefits based on hours and eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Deer Park, TX (district travel required)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hr

Application window closes: 02/11/2027

Cover pharmacist shifts across the district, act as the Pharmacy Manager’s proxy, and provide counseling and immunizations. You’ll need an active pharmacist license, NPI, and ability to travel locally; role includes access to benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts (based on hours and eligibility).

Employer: Right at Home North Central Houston

Location: Deer Park, TX & nearby areas

Type: PRN / as-needed

Pay: $14 – $17/hr

Provide non-medical care to seniors and adults with disabilities in their homes—help with bathing, dressing, meals, errands, and companionship. No resume or prior experience required, paid training from day one, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), and work close to home.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.