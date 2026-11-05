🛒 Deer Park NY Retail Jobs With Multiple Supervisor Roles

Deer Park’s retail scene is busy, with outlets and local shops hiring for leadership and customer-facing roles. If you like working with people and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crocs, Inc. / HEYDUDE

Crocs, Inc. / Location: Deer Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.50 per hour

Lead the HEYDUDE store team, drive sales, and make sure the shop looks great and runs smoothly every day. This role is ideal if you have 4+ years of retail experience, love coaching a team, and want strong benefits plus eligibility for a company incentive program.

Employer: Radius Investigations (Guardian Guns & Ammo / Firearms Range)

(Guardian Guns & Ammo / Firearms Range) Location: Deer Park, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Help customers with firearm sales, restock shelves, and keep the showroom and range clean and organized. Great fit if you’re 21+, have or want a pistol permit, and enjoy a customer-service role with an employee discount and health insurance option.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Tanger Outlet, Deer Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25 – $25.50 per hour

Support store operations behind the scenes by handling shipment, stock, and backroom organization while helping lead the sales floor. Good for someone with 1–2 years of retail experience who likes a fast pace, coaching others, and keeping things running on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.