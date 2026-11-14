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Deer Lodge
🏥 Deer Lodge MT Healthcare Travel Roles With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Deer Lodge is hopping with travel therapy jobs right now, especially in rehab and long-term care. If you’re a PT or OT who likes small-town Montana life and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – SNF – $2,327/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Deer Lodge, MT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days, 8-hour shifts)
- Specialty: Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF)
- Skyline is a #1-rated travel healthcare company (2025, BluePipes) with a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, dental, vision, and referral bonuses. Great fit if you want strong recruiter support and SNF experience in a rural Montana setting.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab – $2,501/week
- Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING
- Location: Deer Lodge, MT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days, 5x8s)
- Specialty: Physical Therapist – Rehab
- Higher weekly pay plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with up to 5% match, weekly pay, and CEU and license reimbursement. Good option if you want strong benefits and help with housing, travel, and career planning.
Travel Physical Therapist – LTC/SNF/Rehab – $2,384/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Deer Lodge, MT
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days, 8-hour shifts)
- Specialty: Physical Therapist – Long Term Care / SNF / Rehab
- RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in travel staffing, placing clinicians in rural and underserved areas. Nice match if you want broad rehab exposure across LTC/SNF in a small community.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Rehab – $2,113/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Deer Lodge, MT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days, 12-hour shifts)
- Specialty: Occupational Therapist – Rehab
- 2+ years’ experience and BLS required; 36 guaranteed hours per week and no holiday coverage. Great if you’re an OT wanting solid pay, longer day shifts, and a focused rehab role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—agencies often have similar roles nearby and can pivot you into a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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