Deer Lodge is hopping with travel therapy jobs right now, especially in rehab and long-term care. If you’re a PT or OT who likes small-town Montana life and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Deer Lodge, MT

Deer Lodge, MT Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days, 8-hour shifts)

(13 weeks, , days, 8-hour shifts) Specialty: Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF)

Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Skyline is a #1-rated travel healthcare company (2025, BluePipes) with a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, dental, vision, and referral bonuses. Great fit if you want strong recruiter support and SNF experience in a rural Montana setting.

Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING

SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING Location: Deer Lodge, MT

Deer Lodge, MT Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days, 5x8s)

(13 weeks, , days, 5x8s) Specialty: Physical Therapist – Rehab

Physical Therapist – Rehab Higher weekly pay plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with up to 5% match, weekly pay, and CEU and license reimbursement. Good option if you want strong benefits and help with housing, travel, and career planning.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Deer Lodge, MT

Deer Lodge, MT Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days, 8-hour shifts)

(13 weeks, , days, 8-hour shifts) Specialty: Physical Therapist – Long Term Care / SNF / Rehab

Physical Therapist – Long Term Care / SNF / Rehab RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in travel staffing, placing clinicians in rural and underserved areas. Nice match if you want broad rehab exposure across LTC/SNF in a small community.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Deer Lodge, MT

Deer Lodge, MT Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , days, 12-hour shifts)

(13 weeks, , days, 12-hour shifts) Specialty: Occupational Therapist – Rehab

Occupational Therapist – Rehab 2+ years’ experience and BLS required; 36 guaranteed hours per week and no holiday coverage. Great if you’re an OT wanting solid pay, longer day shifts, and a focused rehab role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—agencies often have similar roles nearby and can pivot you into a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.