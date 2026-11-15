📅 Deep River weekend & November highlights at a glance Here’s a quick roundup of what’s happening in Deep River and nearby: This weekend (Nov 15): Fire Dept Community Breakfast – Sunday 9–11am , Deep River firehouse. Free, donations welcome.

– Sunday , Deep River firehouse. Free, donations welcome. Stuff-a-Cruiser Food Drive – Sunday 10am–2pm, Adams Hometown Market. Food and money donations support the Deep River Food Pantry. Coming up: Hope Preschool fundraiser – Wed 11/18 , from 4pm at Brickside Pizza, Centerbrook . 10% of sales go to the preschool’s playground project.

– Wed , from at . go to the preschool’s playground project. SoMA Holiday Art Fair – Sat 11/21, 11am–3pm , 500 Main St .

– Sat , . Cookie Decorating Class – Sun 11/22, 11am–1pm , Shell & Bee Studio, $70 per person, all supplies included.

– Sun , Shell & Bee Studio, per person, all supplies included. Lions Club Christmas trees – Start Sun 11/22, Deep River Hardware lot, $80 each, supports scholarships and a senior dinner. Key dates & deadlines: Mooring season ends Dec 1, 2026 – all vessels, pickup buoys, and private floating docks must be handled as directed by the Harbor Master.

– all vessels, pickup buoys, and private floating docks must be handled as directed by the Harbor Master. Holiday Light Parade & Stroll – Sat 12/5, 3–7pm (parade at 5pm ), Downtown Deep River .

– Sat (parade at ), . Cappella Cantorum Holiday Concert – Sun 12/6, 2pm , John Winthrop Middle School . Tickets at cappellacantorum.org or 860-532-0454 .

– Sun , . Tickets at or . Rotary Holiday Tasting – Thu 12/10, 5–7pm, Marker 37 in Chester, $25 per person. Help & programs: Food Pantry donations (shelf-stable foods and small perishable containers) and fall hours Thursdays 12–5pm .

(shelf-stable foods and small perishable containers) and . $300 grocery gift cards still available for CT residents impacted by SNAP cuts – details via The Connecticut Project .

still available for CT residents impacted by SNAP cuts – details via . First Responders’ Time to Own homeownership program launches 11/16/26 , offering up to $25,000 in forgivable down payment/closing cost help for eligible CT first responders.

homeownership program launches , offering up to in forgivable down payment/closing cost help for eligible CT first responders. Library events: story times (Nov 19–20, 10:30am), Brick Bunch Lego play Nov 20, Chess Workshop Nov 21, 10:30am–12:30pm (registration required), Book Club Nov 18, 1:30pm. Get involved / stay informed: Festival of Trees registration closing soon – Deep River Historical Society.

registration closing soon – Deep River Historical Society. Main Street lamppost banner sponsorships – email Sage Novak at [email protected] or visit www.dredc.org/lamppost-banners .

– email or visit . Garden Club info – email [email protected] .

– email . Sign up for Region 4 Superintendent emails at www.reg4.k12.ct.us ("Sign Up for Communications" at bottom of page). Town updates also note an ongoing Ethics Commission complaint review (still confidential under state law) and celebrate Deep River’s recognition as a Top 50 Best Place for Business and a 2026 Sustainable CT Climate Leader.

More Info: From the Desk of the First Selectman • Deep River,...