Dedham has some solid part-time retail openings right now, especially if you like helping people (and pets) and want steady hours with big-name employers.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour (start rate $16.00/hour)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. This is an active, on-your-feet role with lots of customer interaction, perfect if you love animals and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Work the front end, ring up groceries, bag, and help keep lines moving while giving friendly service. No retail experience needed, and you’ll get access to store discounts, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits if eligible.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—part-time spots like these in Dedham tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.