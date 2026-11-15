Dedham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: Lexington Eye Associates

Lexington Eye Associates Location: Dedham, MA (training in Lexington, Concord & Westford; travel to multiple sites)

(training in Lexington, Concord & Westford; travel to multiple sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This is a great fit if you want a medical career without going back to school. They’ll train you on the job as an ophthalmic assistant and offer continuing education so you can grow in eye care.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Location: Dedham, MA (Norfolk & Suffolk Counties and nearby)

(Norfolk & Suffolk Counties and nearby) Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

If you’re a CNA, HHA, PCA, or nursing student, this role offers flexible schedules, bonuses, and mileage reimbursement while you provide in-home support, companionship, and daily care to clients.

Employer: Neponset Valley Oral Surgery

Location: Dedham, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k), health & dental insurance, paid time off, holidays

Perfect if you like front-desk + patient contact. You’ll handle scheduling, insurance checks, and payments while helping patients feel calm and informed before and after surgery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar openings or room to grow into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.