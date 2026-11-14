Dedham’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with real benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Charter Senior Living of Dedham

Charter Senior Living of Dedham Location: Dedham, MA

Dedham, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen team in an assisted living community by cleaning and sanitizing dishes and helping keep the kitchen spotless. This role comes with flexible schedules, free medical insurance plan, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses, and career growth in a place that focuses on “enhancing the human spirit.”

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Dedham, MA

Dedham, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,032 – $71,552 per year

Lead a busy Shake Shack location, running daily operations, training the team, and driving great guest experiences. This role offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, and strong growth opportunities in a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Life Alive Cafe, LLC

Life Alive Cafe, LLC Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place)

Dedham, MA (Legacy Place) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you’ll greet guests, take orders, run food, and keep the café clean and stocked in a wellness-focused, sustainable café. Perks include 70% meal discount, yoga perks, mental health support (FT), 401(k) with match, health benefits for full-time, flexible schedules, and education/pro development options.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.