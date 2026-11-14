Dedham’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to nursing education. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Dedham, MA (online & hybrid programs)

(online & hybrid programs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and mentor adult nursing students in online and hybrid courses. You’ll design evidence-based lessons, support students one-on-one, and use virtual tools to keep learners engaged while helping prepare the next generation of nurses.

Employer: The Gardner School of Dedham

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.25–$26.25/hour, based on education and experience

Lead your own toddler or pre-K classroom in a state-of-the-art preschool. This role is great if you’re EEC certified, love planning fun, age-appropriate activities, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: The Gardner School of Dedham

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.20–$21.25/hour, based on education and experience

Perfect if you like variety and teamwork. You’ll step into different classrooms as needed, support teachers, keep kids engaged and safe, and build experience in a supportive preschool setting with solid benefits and growth potential.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.