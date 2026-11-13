Dedham’s retail scene is busy, especially around Legacy Place and the shopping centers. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: vineyard vines

vineyard vines Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.93 – $19.03/hour

Fun, upbeat store where you help customers with preppy, coastal clothing and support in-store events. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love styling outfits, and want flexible shifts plus an employee discount.

Employer: Banana Republic

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes benefits like medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan)

Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and keep the store looking sharp for a global fashion brand. Good step if you have retail leadership experience and want structured training and growth inside Gap Inc.’s family of brands.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.50 – $30.20/hour (experience-based)

Behind-the-scenes retail role where you order and stock wellness products and build displays, while still helping customers on the floor. Comes with Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members, plus a store discount and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail roles in Dedham open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.