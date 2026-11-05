🛒 Dedham, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Opportunities

Dedham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love tech, sports, or sharp suits. Here are a few standout roles hiring in town.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, regular)

Salary: $44,000–$75,000 (hourly + uncapped commission, depending on performance and experience)

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and tech while earning commission on top of your base pay. This role is great if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and having clear sales goals, plus it comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, paid time off, and big employee discounts.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time (around 38 hours/week)

Target Pay Range: $49,500–$63,500 (part of a broader total rewards package)

Lead the Sport & Outdoor department, coach a team, and help athletes find the right gear. Good fit if you have retail experience, like mentoring others, and want a mix of sales, scheduling, and store leadership in a sports-focused environment.

Employer: INDOCHINO

Location: Dedham, MA (Boston market)

Type: Full-time, in-person retail leadership

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 base + performance-based bonus

Oversee the Dedham showroom and support other Boston-area locations, driving sales, client experience, and team performance. Ideal if you have 4+ years of retail leadership, enjoy data-driven decisions, and like being on the floor with customers in a fashion-focused, made-to-measure setting.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.