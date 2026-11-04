🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Dedham, MA

Dedham’s retail scene is busy, especially around Legacy Place. Stores are staffing up for seasonal rushes and steady night shifts, with a mix of part‑time and full‑time roles.

Employer: Vuori

Vuori Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place area)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay/Benefits: Employee discount, 401(k)

Early birds and night owls, this one’s for you: shifts are 5–10 AM or 5–10 PM, Mon–Fri. You’ll focus on backroom organization, restocking, and inventory while still helping customers and supporting a high‑energy athletic apparel brand.

Employer: Vuori

Vuori Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place area)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17–$20/hour + team-pooled commission

Benefits: Savings & retirement plan, EAP, generous employee discount, wellness & fitness perks

Front-of-store role for people who love talking with customers and styling outfits. You’ll greet shoppers, keep the floor stocked and clean, handle cash, and help hit team sales goals in a fast‑paced, activewear store.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Dedham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive weekly pay, associate discounts, health benefits & 401(k) for eligible staff, PTO

Great fit if you like physical work and quieter aisles. You’ll unload freight, stock shelves, rotate inventory, and keep the store ready for the next day, with flexible shifts that can include overnights.

Employer: Rowan

Location: Legacy Place, Dedham, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour + commission

Benefits: 401(k) & Roth IRA, generous employee discount, EAP, referral bonuses

If you love jewelry and celebrations, this studio role mixes sales with helping guests choose earrings and supporting ear piercing appointments. Weekend and evening help is key, and you’ll keep the studio clean, stocked, and welcoming.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.