undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Dedham, MA
Dedham’s retail scene is busy, especially around Legacy Place. Stores are staffing up for seasonal rushes and steady night shifts, with a mix of part‑time and full‑time roles.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Inventory Focused (Early AM or Evening)
- Employer: Vuori
- Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place area)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay/Benefits: Employee discount, 401(k)
Early birds and night owls, this one’s for you: shifts are 5–10 AM or 5–10 PM, Mon–Fri. You’ll focus on backroom organization, restocking, and inventory while still helping customers and supporting a high‑energy athletic apparel brand.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Vuori
- Location: Dedham, MA (Legacy Place area)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17–$20/hour + team-pooled commission
- Benefits: Savings & retirement plan, EAP, generous employee discount, wellness & fitness perks
Front-of-store role for people who love talking with customers and styling outfits. You’ll greet shoppers, keep the floor stocked and clean, handle cash, and help hit team sales goals in a fast‑paced, activewear store.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive weekly pay, associate discounts, health benefits & 401(k) for eligible staff, PTO
Great fit if you like physical work and quieter aisles. You’ll unload freight, stock shelves, rotate inventory, and keep the store ready for the next day, with flexible shifts that can include overnights.
Retail Store Associate (Jewelry & Ear Piercing Studio)
- Employer: Rowan
- Location: Legacy Place, Dedham, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hour + commission
- Benefits: 401(k) & Roth IRA, generous employee discount, EAP, referral bonuses
If you love jewelry and celebrations, this studio role mixes sales with helping guests choose earrings and supporting ear piercing appointments. Weekend and evening help is key, and you’ll keep the studio clean, stocked, and welcoming.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.