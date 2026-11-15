📅 Funeral service details for Larry Thompson

Larry Thompson, age 80, of Decorah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Decorah Lutheran Church, 309 Winnebago Street, Decorah. Rev. Peter Kowitz will preside. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the church from 9:45–10:45 a.m. on Friday morning, just before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family of Larry Thompson.

Helms Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.