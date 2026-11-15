Decorah has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a kind heart. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Phone: (563) 382-0500

Lennox is a medium-sized Border Collie mix, a smart and active type of dog who often enjoys learning and staying busy. If you like walks, playtime, or training games, Lennox could be a great match.

👉 Meet Lennox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund

Chihuahua / Dachshund Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Phone: (563) 382-0500

Turbo is a small Chihuahua/Dachshund mix. This type of dog is usually a good size for apartments or smaller homes and often bonds closely with their people.

👉 Meet Turbo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund

Chihuahua / Dachshund Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Phone: (563) 382-0500

Ozzie is another adult Chihuahua/Dachshund mix. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, Ozzie may be a nice fit for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Ozzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier / Chihuahua

Rat Terrier / Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Phone: (563) 382-0500

Bodhi is a Rat Terrier/Chihuahua mix, a small dog type that often enjoys both playtime and snuggles. He could be a good match for someone wanting a smaller, active friend.

👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bichon Frise

Bichon Frise Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

Phone: (563) 382-0500

Winston is an adult Bichon Frise, a small, fluffy breed often chosen by families who like a cheerful, companion-style dog.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Decorah, IA, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa or giving them a call at (563) 382-0500 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.