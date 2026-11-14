Decorah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic leadership to hands-on resident care. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work in a friendly town, these are worth a look.

Employer: Emplify Health by Gundersen

Emplify Health by Gundersen Location: Decorah, IA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Full-spectrum Family Medicine role with a mix of clinic, acute/same-day care, and nursing home care. Comes with loan forgiveness, 10 days of CME plus funds, retirement contributions with 401(k) match, and full benefits (health, dental, life, disability, malpractice, vacation) in a physician-led, not-for-profit system.

Employer: WinnMed

Location: Decorah, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.42 – $45.00 per hour

Lead both clinical nutrition and food service operations—from patient assessments and tube feeding plans to kitchen production and food safety. Includes strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, paid training) and a chance to shape how patients and residents experience daily care.

Employer: Barthell OES Home

Location: Decorah, IA

Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on role in long-term care, giving meds, helping with daily living, and tracking vitals and documentation. Weekly pay, CNA + CMA required, and a long list of benefits (health, dental, retirement, tuition reimbursement, paid training) in a supportive, team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.