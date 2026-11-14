A 61-year-old Decorah man, Richard Scott Smith, was charged with operating while intoxicated (first offense) around 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a trooper saw Smith driving erratically near the intersection of Middle Calmar Road and Trout Run Road. A test reportedly showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive in Iowa.

Smith was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail and booked at 9 p.m. the same evening.

Everyone named in the report may face charges and is presumed innocent unless and until their case is resolved through the legal process.