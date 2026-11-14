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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Decorah
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Decorah, IA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Anya
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Contact: (563) 382-0500
Anya is a classic German Shepherd girl looking for a committed, loving home. If you enjoy smart, loyal dogs who like to stay active and learn new things, Anya could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Anya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
London
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Contact: (563) 382-0500
London is a young Lab mix puppy with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of cuddles, London would love to grow up with you.
👉 Meet London and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lennox
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Contact: (563) 382-0500
Lennox is a handsome Border Collie mix who may be a great fit for an active home. If you like walks, games, and keeping a smart dog busy, Lennox might be the buddy you’ve been hoping for.
👉 Meet Lennox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otis
- Breed: Maltese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Iowa
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Contact: (563) 382-0500
Otis is an adult Maltese who may be a nice match for someone wanting a smaller companion dog. If you’re looking for a little friend to share your home and your heart, consider meeting Otis.
👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Northeast Iowa at (563) 382-0500 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.