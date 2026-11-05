undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Decorah Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Decorah’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes tech roles. If you want steady work helping others, these openings are worth a look.
Speech Language Pathologist (Geriatrics)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with older adults on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing to help them stay independent and safe. This role is very patient-centered, with a focus on evidence-based care and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Sterile Processing Technologist ($40–$44/hr)
- Employer: The hirexpress llc
- Location: Decorah, IA (travel/"on the road" role)
- Type: 13-week contract, full-time hours (day shift)
- Salary: $40–$44 per hour, ~40 hours/week
Short-term contract with strong hourly pay for a CRCST-certified tech with at least 3 years of experience. Includes relocation assistance and travel reimbursement, great if you want to earn well and don’t mind moving for a few months.
Overnight AL Attendant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Barthell OES Home
- Location: Decorah, IA
- Type: Part-time, every other weekend & holiday, overnight
- Salary: From $17.00 per hour
Hands-on role in assisted living, helping residents with daily needs, light housekeeping, emergencies, and facility security. Offers a flexible schedule, PTO, retirement plan, and paid training like medication attendant and CPR courses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.