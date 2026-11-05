🏥 Decorah Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Decorah’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes tech roles. If you want steady work helping others, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Decorah, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with older adults on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing to help them stay independent and safe. This role is very patient-centered, with a focus on evidence-based care and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: The hirexpress llc

The hirexpress llc Location: Decorah, IA (travel/"on the road" role)

(travel/"on the road" role) Type: 13-week contract, full-time hours (day shift)

Salary: $40–$44 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Short-term contract with strong hourly pay for a CRCST-certified tech with at least 3 years of experience. Includes relocation assistance and travel reimbursement, great if you want to earn well and don’t mind moving for a few months.

Employer: Barthell OES Home

Location: Decorah, IA

Type: Part-time , every other weekend & holiday, overnight

, every other weekend & holiday, overnight Salary: From $17.00 per hour

Hands-on role in assisted living, helping residents with daily needs, light housekeeping, emergencies, and facility security. Offers a flexible schedule, PTO, retirement plan, and paid training like medication attendant and CPR courses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.