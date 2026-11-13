Most shoppers spend Halloween night stuffing candy bowls. One couponer was already looking ahead to the morning after, when she says the best deals of the year start rolling into Walmart.

The shopper behind @couponinghq posted a walk through her local store with a message: “I do not care about Halloween. I care about the day after Halloween.” Her tip is aimed at parents who want brand new clothes for their kids for next to nothing.

“Jackpot” Said The Couponer When She Found Halloween Outfits For $12 And $11

She says the plan is simple. Wake up as early as possible on November 1st and head to your local Walmart, because she expects kids’ seasonal clothes and baby clothes to be marked down to $5, $3 or even $2.

On the night before, she scoped out the store. She found matching sets for kids that she called a jackpot, with Halloween outfits priced at $12 and $11 that day. She says she is estimating they will drop to $5 or $3, and maybe $2 if shoppers are lucky, though that does not always happen.

She also spotted women’s pajamas and other clothing at $16.98, and she says there are a lot of different women’s jammies that could be marked down too.

Her Warning: “If You Scan An Item At The Front And It’s $25, It’s Too Late”

Here is the part she says to save the video for. According to her, Walmart often does not put prices on kids’ clothing, so you cannot count on the rack signs.

She points at the racks in the store: one rack says $5, another says $3 and a third says $9. Her advice is blunt. Do not believe it. Not everything on the clearance rack is going to be marked down as much as you would like.

Her fix is the Walmart app. Download it and scan every single item as you shop, because if you wait until the front of the store and an item rings up at $25, it is too late. She says she has made that mistake many times and does not want you to repeat it.

She Says Last Valentine’s Day She Got 12 Baby Sets And 14 Toddler Outfits For $55

This is not her first clearance run. She told her audience that during Valentine’s season this year she picked up 12 sets of baby jammies and 14 toddler outfits for $55 total.

She also made a point that should make a lot of parents smile. In her words, she does not care if a baby is in Halloween pajamas at Christmas, and neither should you, because the kids end up with brand new clothes. Her daughter wears a size 4T and is going to be wearing the little candy corn sweater.

She describes the next morning as “coupon marathon time,” and she tells followers to come back as she heads in bright and early to see what she can get and for what price.

How To Run A Day-After-Halloween Clearance Trip

If her plan sounds like your kind of morning, here is how to make it work without wasting a trip.

Go early. Seasonal clearance is popular, and sizes disappear fast.

Install the store app before you leave home so you are not hunting for a signal in the aisle.

Scan each item before it goes in your cart. A tag on a rack can be wrong, and a tagless piece has no price until you check.

Know your kids’ sizes, and look one size up if you can. Children outgrow clothes quickly, and a cheap outfit that fits next fall is still a bargain.

Clearance racks also move around. She says the holiday seasonal items will be shifted to the clearance racks in the morning, so look at shoes, clothes and seasonal aisles, not only the section where you usually shop.

It also helps to think beyond the holiday printed on the clothes. A candy corn sweater is a fall sweater. A set with pumpkins can be worn until Thanksgiving. Items without a holiday theme at all, like plain leggings or long-sleeve shirts, tend to be the best long-term buys when the price is low.

Prices and markdown schedules can differ by store, and not every location marks down on the same day. If your Walmart has not moved the items yet, ask a team member when the clearance change happens, then plan your trip around it.

Why Small Habits Add Up

Her whole message comes down to timing and patience. The shoppers who win are the ones who show up when the racks are fresh, take a minute to scan, and walk out with a bag of clothes that costs less than a single new outfit would have cost last week.

It also pays to keep a running list of sizes in your phone for kids, grandkids and nieces and nephews, so a great price never goes to waste.

None of this takes special coupons or hours of planning. It takes a good morning, an app and the patience to check a price instead of trusting a sign. For families trying to stretch a budget before the holidays, those habits can save real money on items kids will wear every day.

Follow @couponinghq for her next store trip, and remember her rule when you hit the clearance rack: scan first, trust later.

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