Shopper Pays Under $25 At Walmart For A Thanksgiving Feast That Feeds 10, And The Cart Holds A Nearly 14 Lb Turkey Plus Every Side

Thanksgiving dinner for ten people usually means a grocery bill that makes you wince. One shopper is showing how to get a whole holiday spread from Walmart for around $25, and she says it took only a few minutes on her phone.

The shopper behind the @erinder1 TikTok account was so excited she told followers to run, not walk, to the Walmart app or online ordering page. Her promise: a complete Thanksgiving feast, built to feed 10, for a price that is hard to believe.

“Run, Don’t Walk” Said The Shopper Who Put Together About $60 Worth Of Food For $25

Here is how she says it works. Search Google for “A Feast for 10 Walmart,” click the Walmart result, and the meal items load straight into your cart. At checkout, she enters the promo code DOUBLE10 for an extra $10 off.

By her math, that adds up to roughly $60 worth of groceries for about $25. She says the bundle is meant to feed up to 10 people, and that the cart is filled for you, so there is no wandering the aisles with a list.

The Cart Holds An Almost 14 Pound Turkey Plus Every Side Dish

She walks through what showed up. The centerpiece is a turkey of almost 14 pounds. Her caption mentions a Butterball bird, along with rolls and the ingredients for a pumpkin pie.

For the sides, she lists a five pound bag of white potatoes and three sweet potatoes, plus evaporated milk and marshmallows so you can make a sweet potato souffle. There are two packages of Jiffy cornbread mix, and three cans of green beans along with French fried onions and a can of cream of mushroom soup for green bean casserole.

The rest of the bundle includes three cans of corn, whipped topping, a pumpkin pie crust, a bag of cranberries, two boxes of Stove Top stuffing mix and two packages of brown gravy. Her take on the potatoes and gravy: you can make mashed potatoes with gravy if you want. Her verdict on the whole cart: “you can’t beat that.”

Her Total Came To Just Over $24 After Walmart Adjusted The Sweet Potatoes

Here is a detail shoppers will like. She says Walmart adjusted the weight on the sweet potatoes in her cart, so she ended up paying just over $24 instead of a flat $25.

She chose pickup, and she says everything was waiting for her and loaded right into the back of her car. No substitutions to hunt down, no pushing a heavy cart through holiday crowds.

Feed Your Family For Less, Or Bless Another Family

She also pitches the bundle as a gift. In her words, it would be a great thing to give someone who may not be able to afford all of the groceries a holiday meal takes, since $25 covers a whole table’s worth of food.

Her caption says the same: it is a good way to feed your own family for less, or to bless another family this Thanksgiving. She also notes that pricing, availability and promo code eligibility may vary.

How To Make A Deal Like This Work For You

Deals like this move fast, and bundles tend to sell out as word spreads. If you want one, order sooner rather than later and check that your local store has pickup or delivery slots open for the day you need it.

Before you check out, read the cart. Make sure the items match what you were promised, and look at the turkey size. A rough rule of thumb many cooks use is about one pound of turkey per person, with extra if you want leftovers. A bird near 14 pounds is a comfortable fit for a table of ten with some sandwiches left over.

If your cart is missing something your family cannot do without, such as butter, eggs, milk or a favorite vegetable, add those items yourself. A few extra staples will still leave your total far below the cost of a traditional holiday shop.

Frozen turkeys need time to thaw. The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises thawing in the refrigerator, allowing roughly 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird. For a turkey of almost 14 pounds, that means starting several days before Thanksgiving. Plan the thaw first, or the bargain turns into a scramble.

Food safety agencies also recommend cooking a whole turkey until the thickest part reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer. If you do not own one, a basic thermometer costs only a few dollars and is worth having every holiday.

The promo code in this story is the one she used, DOUBLE10. Codes and bundles can change or expire without warning, so if it does not work for you, try the Walmart app search again or look at the store’s other holiday meal bundles.

Stretch The Savings Past The Holiday

Once the meal is behind you, the savings can keep going. Turkey leftovers freeze well in portions, and the carcass makes a pot of soup. Leftover sweet potatoes, rolls and green beans can turn into a next-day lunch with almost no extra cost.

Budgets are tight for a lot of families this year, and a holiday meal does not have to be the thing that breaks them. Thanks to @erinder1 for the walkthrough, and if you try it, share the list with a neighbor who could use a full table, too.