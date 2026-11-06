Before You Donate Your Kids’ Old Toys, Check These 9 Types That Might Be Valuable To Collectors If They Are Still Complete

That cardboard box of old toys in the closet looks like clutter. To a collector, it might look like a treasure chest.

Auction results show that vintage toys, especially complete ones in their original packaging, can sell for real money. The examples below come from AuctionDaily’s roundup of collectible toys, which lists sale prices with the auction house and date, and from a report on a record Star Wars sale.

Here are 9 types of toys that have sold at auction. Prices are what those specific pieces fetched in those years. Condition, completeness and original packaging make a huge difference, so your own toys may sell for far less.

Star Wars Figures Hold The Record, But It Took A Rare Prototype

A 3¾-inch, hand-painted, rocket-firing Boba Fett from Kenner’s 1979 line sold for $525,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on May 31, 2024. The report says it was a prototype pulled from production and calls it one of only two surviving examples, graded AFA 60 with original packaging.

That price is far beyond what the Star Wars figures in a typical toy box would bring. A near-mint Cape Jawa vinyl figure sold for £8,500 at Vectis Auctions in March 2017, according to AuctionDaily.

Wind-Up Toys Can Win Big When They Are Rare

AuctionDaily reports a Mickey Mouse wind-up organ grinder that sold for $10,000 at Morphy Auctions in March 2019.

If you have an old tin wind-up toy with its key and no rust, its maker’s name could be worth researching. Look for stamped names on the base or the back.

Cast Iron And Diecast Toys Have Found Buyers

A Hubley diecast Automatic Disintegrator Gun sold for $889 at Morphy Auctions in September 2017, according to AuctionDaily. A Hull and Stafford clockwork train sold for $3,660 at Morphy in June 2016.

These were older, heavier toys, a reminder that metal toys from decades past can attract serious collectors.

AuctionDaily also reports that a collection of 3,500 Dinky Toys cars sold for £150,000 at a Devon auction in 2016, citing the BBC. It says rare cap guns can reach $2,000 or more, with mint and boxed examples the most valuable and complete sets favored.

An Unused Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle Sold For Over $600

An Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle sold for more than $600 at Morphy Auctions in March 2016. AuctionDaily notes it was unused, in a sealed box, with the original $4.49 sticker.

That detail tells you why keeping the box matters. The sticker, the seal and the unused condition are all part of the story a buyer pays for.

Vintage Pez Boxes Were Worth $300 When Full And Wrapped

A set of 1970s Pez candy boxes reached a hammer price of $300 at Profiles in History in 2012, according to AuctionDaily. The boxes were full and in their original wrapping.

Loose, unwrapped dispensers may be worth far less, so set expectations accordingly. The lesson from the sale is that full and original items led the pack.

Ninja Turtles And Thundercats Figures From The 1980s Sold In The Hundreds

AuctionDaily lists Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures at £160 from Vectis Auctions in August 2015, and Thundercats figures at £190 from Vectis in May 2015. Original pieces sold two to three times above their pre-sale estimates, according to the roundup.

Those are modest amounts, and they show the value of complete, original toys. If your figures are missing parts or accessories, expect buyers to notice.

Teddy Ruxpin Sold At Christie’s For £150

A Teddy Ruxpin sold for £150 at Christie’s in September 2007, according to AuctionDaily, which says original examples have sold above estimate.

It is a cuddly toy from many childhoods, and a good example of how a nostalgic favorite can earn a place with collectors. A working bear with its original parts is the kind of piece buyers look for.

A Chewbacca Furby Sold For $700

A Chewbacca Furby sold for $700 at Profiles in History in October 2017, according to AuctionDaily. The roundup describes it as a characterized re-release.

If you have a Furby in the attic, check which edition it is before you donate it. A quick search of sold listings can tell you whether yours is the ordinary kind or something special.

A Sealed Nintendo Entertainment System Sold For $500

A new, unopened Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $500 at Freedom Auction Company in September 2018, according to AuctionDaily. The roundup says an unopened one could exceed that.

The key word is unopened. A used console with missing cords is a different story.

The same goes for the rest of this list: boxes, inserts, manuals and small accessories can each add to what a collector will pay. Put them in a bag and keep them with the toy while you research it.

Before you donate a box of toys, look for the maker’s name, check that the pieces and packaging are there, and compare your toy with recent sold listings. Some of the prices above were for special or rare examples, and most everyday toys sell for much less, but a little research can pay off.

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