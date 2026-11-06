12 Items In Your Garage That Might Be Worth Selling Before You Spend Another Dollar Renting A Storage Unit

The garage is where we park the things we might need someday. A bike nobody rides, a set of weights from a New Year’s resolution, a box of hand tools that belonged to Dad.

Some of that stuff could be putting cash in your pocket instead of costing you rent on a storage unit. A July 16, 2026 ConsumerAffairs report by Kyle James cited an analysis by Alan’s Factory Outlet of 1,680 recently sold eBay listings for 28 common garage items.

A SlashGear article on old-school tools added more clues. Below are 12 items from those two sources, with the numbers as reported. Condition, completeness and brand all matter, so check sold listings for your own piece before you price it.

The idea is simple: before you pay another month of rent on a storage unit, walk through the garage and sort what could be sold from what you truly want to keep.

Mountain Bikes Showed Up With A Reported Value Around $848

ConsumerAffairs, citing the Alan’s Factory Outlet analysis of sold eBay listings, put mountain bikes at about $848. Used bicycles made up more than half of the roughly $5,035 total garage resale value the report cited.

If a mountain bike has been hanging on a hook since the kids moved out, it may be your biggest opportunity.

Road Bikes Came In At About $837

The same report lists road bikes at about $837. Together, the report put the five most common bike types at a combined $2,763.

A good cleaning and clear photos from several angles go a long way when you list one. Note the frame size, the condition of the tires and any upgrades in your description.

Electric Bikes Were Reported At About $704

Electric bikes appear in the report at about $704. If you bought one and it rarely leaves the garage, that is a figure worth comparing against your own sold listings.

Keep the charger and any original paperwork handy for buyers. Mention how old the battery is and how it has been stored.

Gym Equipment Topped The List At $862

Gym equipment came in at $862 in the ConsumerAffairs report, the highest figure for a single category it listed.

That treadmill-turned-coat-rack in the corner may be worth more to a neighbor who will really use it.

A Box Of Everyday Tools Was Reported At $612

Tools as a category were listed at $612. That is before you consider the older, collectible pieces below.

Group sets together and test each tool, since buyers like to know a tool works. Wipe off the dust and take a sharp photo of any brand names.

Camping Gear Landed At About $449

Camping gear was reported at $449. Tents, stoves and lanterns that have been waiting for a trip you never took could earn that figure back.

The report described all of these as sold-listing figures, so they reflect what buyers paid, not what sellers hoped for.

Holiday Decorations Were Reported At $348

Even holiday decorations made the list at $348, according to ConsumerAffairs. Timing may help here, since buyers often shop for decorations ahead of the season.

If you have extra string lights or large sets you no longer use, this is a category worth a look.

Russell Jennings Auger Bits Can Bring $45 To $200 Or More

SlashGear, linking to eBay sold listings, reports complete kits of Russell Jennings auger bits at about $45 to $60 at the low end and up to $150 to $200 or more in some cases. Individual bits run about $20 to $30.

Keep the bits together if they came as a set, since completeness matters. A missing piece can change what a buyer will pay.

A Davis Level Can Fetch Well Over $400 If It Is Ornate

SlashGear says Davis levels sell for about $30 to $40 at the low end and well over $400 for ornate examples. Wooden levels generally sell for less than cast iron ones.

Look for maker’s marks and decorative details. Photograph them up close so buyers can see what you have.

WWII-Era Snap-on Tools Range From $15 To Several Hundred Dollars

According to SlashGear, some WWII-era Snap-on tools sell for about $15 to $30 while others bring several hundred dollars. Value depends on the piece, the quantity and the date code.

The article says pieces with a G symbol, for government use, are especially sought after.

A Goosewing Axe Can Bring $75 To More Than $1,000

SlashGear reports short-handle goosewing axes online at about $75 to $200, with heads alone around $100. Complete rare examples have sold from $400 to over $1,000 at auction.

An old axe in a dusty corner can be worth a closer look. Handle it carefully, and describe its condition honestly.

An H.D. Smith Ball Peen Hammer Can Be Worth $70 To $100 Or More

SlashGear cites recent online auction data placing H.D. Smith ball peen hammers at about $70 to over $100.

These prices are the sources’ estimates and reported sale results. Your own garage finds will sell for more or less depending on condition, so look at recent sold listings for the exact item before you decide.

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