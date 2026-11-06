Cute Squishy Bun And Dumpling Toys Hide Water Beads That Can Cause Dangerous Choking Or Blockages, And Safety Officials Say Stop Using Them Even Though The Distributor Has Not Recalled Them

They look like something from a dim sum menu shrunk down for a toddler: a squishy little bun, a plump dumpling, each in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning on October 22, 2026 telling families to stop using them.

Inside the cute toys are water beads, and the CPSC says the toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys containing water beads. The agency describes deadly ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.

Two Toys, Two Names, And A Bamboo Steamer Box

The warning covers Kaizou Group’s Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys and Squeezy Dumpling Toys. Both toys are translucent and have a cartoon face with no other markings.

The Squishy Bun contains glitter and water beads, while the Squeezy Dumpling contains multicolor water beads. The Bun’s package reads “Rainbow MYSTERY” and “ONE SET SUGAR EDITION,” and the Dumpling’s reads “SQUEEZY DUMPLINGS.”

These are the sort of toys that sit in a grab bag, a party favor basket or a stocking, and they cost very little. According to the CPSC, Squishy Buns were sold at Easy Wholesale in San Jose, California, for $2.50 to $4.00, and Squeezy Dumplings were sold at a flea market in Galt, California.

This Is A Warning, Not A Recall, And That Difference Matters

Usually a company announces a recall and tells owners how to get a refund. Not this time. Kaizou Group Inc. of Pico Rivera, California, the distributor, has not recalled the toys or offered a remedy, according to the CPSC.

The agency says the company has not responded to its request to recall them, and the CPSC issued the company a Notice of Violation. The toys were manufactured in China.

When that happens, the CPSC can go straight to the public. Its message is blunt: stop using the toys immediately and dispose of them, and do not sell or give them away.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the notice. That is why the timing matters, because the warning is meant to reach families before something goes wrong.

Why Water Beads Are The Part That Worries Safety Officials

Water beads are tiny balls that swell when they soak up water. The CPSC’s warning is specific that these toys violate the federal rule for toys containing water beads, and that the hazards include choking and obstruction.

Pediatric experts have warned for years that small, soft beads are easy for young children to swallow, and that once swallowed they can absorb fluid and grow. That general background is why the federal government wrote a mandatory standard for these toys in the first place.

A squishy toy that bursts or tears in a small hand is a very different thing from a toy with a hard shell. If the beads spill, they look like candy or tiny jewels to a curious toddler.

What To Do If One Of These Is In Your House Right Now

First, take the toy away from children. Put it out of reach, then dispose of it as the CPSC says.

Do not donate it, put it in a yard sale box or hand it to a cousin. The notice specifically says not to sell or give them away, because that only moves the hazard to another house.

If something has happened with one of these toys, report it at SaferProducts.gov. You can also call the CPSC hotline at 800-638-2772, open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, or visit CPSC.gov.

A Quick Toy Check For Grandparents Who Shop Flea Markets And Discount Bins

Low prices and bins full of colorful toys are a joy for grandparents, but those are exactly the places where safety rules get skipped. A toy that costs a few dollars is not inspected the way a boxed toy from a big store is.

Look through toy bins at home and remove anything translucent and squishy that you cannot identify.

Check the packaging for a company name and address before buying, especially at flea markets and wholesale shops.

Keep toys with small parts or loose beads away from children who still put things in their mouths.

Tell the other grandparents and the daycare about any warning you read.

Check the CPSC website before a big shopping trip, especially near the holidays when novelty toys flood stores. The agency posts warnings and recalls there as they come out.

Parents and grandparents often assume that anything sold for children has been tested. The CPSC warning is a reminder that products sold at wholesale shops and flea markets can slip past the rules, and that the agency only learns about them when someone looks.

It is also worth talking to older kids. Teenagers who babysit and cousins who pass toys around are the ones most likely to hand a squishy toy to a little one, so make sure they know the warning too.

If you gave one of these toys as a gift or a party favor, call the family and tell them. A short phone call is a small price for keeping a hazard out of another house.

The takeaway is simple. If a squishy bun or dumpling toy from Kaizou Group is in your home, it should leave your home today, in the trash and not in the donation bin.

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