These 10 Things In Your Linen Closet Are Taking Up More Space Than You Realize, And Some Should Have Been Replaced Years Ago

The linen closet is where good intentions go to pile up. Towels that have seen better decades, sheets that no longer fit any bed in the house, and pillows that gave up their fluff long ago.

Some of those items take up real shelf space, and some have a recommended shelf life. Sleep and home experts have offered numbers for how often to replace them, and those numbers may surprise you.

Here are 10 linen closet residents, with the intervals given by the Sleep Foundation, an NBC News roundup, an AOL.com household-items feature and The Company Store, a linen retailer.

Pillows Wear Out Sooner Than You Think, Often Within One To Two Years

The Sleep Foundation says most experts recommend replacing pillows every 1 to 2 years. It also lists intervals by type, including 2 to 3 years for memory foam, 1 to 3 years for down or feather, and 6 months to 2 years for polyester.

The Sleep Foundation also lists 2 to 4 years for latex, 1 to 2 years for down alternative, 2 to 3 years for polyfoam, and about 3 years for buckwheat hulls. The right number depends on what is inside your pillow, so check the tag.

Dr. Regina Lark of A Clear Path told the AOL feature that pillows collect dust mites, skin cells and body oils, and that they lose support, which can affect neck alignment and sleep.

Pillowcases Need Washing Weekly And Replacing Every Year Or Two

According to the Sleep Foundation, pillowcases should be replaced every 1 to 2 years and washed at least once a week.

It is a simple rule that is easy to forget, especially when the spare set has been in the closet since the last move. A quick look at the fabric will tell you if the pair has seen too many washes.

Sheets Are Usually Due For A Refresh About Every Two Years

NBC News reports a National Sleep Foundation poll suggesting sheets should be replaced about every two years. Vicki Fulop, co-founder of Brooklinen, agrees that about two years is a good time for a refresh.

If you have a stack of mismatched, thin or stretched sheets, it may be time to keep one or two good sets and let the rest go. Worn linens can often be donated to groups that accept them, so call ahead before you drop off a bag.

Comforters And Duvets Can Last Far Longer With The Right Care

NBC News cites Martha Stewart as saying comforters and duvets can last 15 to 25 years with proper covering and airing. They should be replaced sooner if they look limp and flat or leak filling.

The same piece says quality down pillows can last 10 to 15 years with good care, according to Martha Stewart.

Mattress Protectors Wear Down After Repeated Washing

Sofia Martinez of Sparkly Maid Austin told the AOL feature that mattress protectors should be replaced every 1 to 3 years, because repeated washing breaks down the waterproof layer.

If the protector in your closet has gone crinkly or stiff, that may be the reason. A new one is far cheaper than a new mattress.

Mattress Toppers Should Be Reassessed Every Year

Amanda Wiss of Urban Clarity advises reassessing a mattress topper annually. She says to replace it when it loses support or develops odors and sweat stains.

Toppers are bulky, so an old one rolled up in the closet can take more space than a whole stack of towels.

Bath Towels Typically Last Two To Three Years

The Company Store says bath towels made from quality materials and washed properly typically last two to three years. It recommends washing towels after every three uses and checking them for wear rather than relying on the calendar.

The company points out that washing more often may help hygiene but adds wear that shortens a towel’s life.

Washcloths Share The Same Two To Three Year Window

In the same guide, The Company Store lists washcloths at two to three years.

They are small, so they tend to hide in the back of a drawer well after they should have been retired. Pull them all out and keep the softest few.

Hand Towels Can Hang On A Little Longer

The Company Store puts hand towels at three to five years, longer than bath towels or washcloths.

That is a useful number to know if you have been wondering whether the decorative set is still worth keeping.

Bath Mats Are Due Every Year Or Two

The Company Store says bath mats and rugs last about two years. Martinez, in the AOL feature, puts bath mats at every 1 to 2 years, washed frequently, because a damp environment collects skin cells that promote mold and bacteria.

If yours has been in the tub area for years, a fresh one is a small, inexpensive way to refresh the bathroom.

These intervals are guidelines from the sources above, and the right moment to replace something also depends on how it looks and feels. Go through the closet shelf by shelf, keep two good sets of each item, and free up the rest of that space.

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