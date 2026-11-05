Nearly Six Million Bodum French Press Coffee Makers Are Part Of A Safety Recall Because Damaged Glass Can Break During Use, And A Metal Spoon Could Make The Risk Worse

Millions of kitchens have one, and the stirring habit that goes with it may be part of the problem. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on October 29, 2026 that Bodum USA is recalling 5.9 million French press coffee makers with replaceable glass carafes, nearly six million in all.

The reason is the glass. According to the notice, the carafe can unexpectedly break during use if it is damaged or cracked, including when a metal spoon is used to stir the coffee, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

Seventy Reports Of Broken Carafes, And Forty-Eight Of Them Involved Burns

Bodum USA has received 70 reports of carafes breaking during use, according to the CPSC. That includes 48 reports of burns to consumers.

Think about what that means in a real kitchen. A press is filled with water that has just come off the boil, and if the glass lets go, the scalding contents go with it.

The 8-Cup And 12-Cup Models Are In The Recall, With A Long List Of Names

The recall covers 8-cup and 12-cup Bodum French Press coffee makers with replaceable glass carafes. The notice names the Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper and Kenya model lines.

The Bodum name appears on the frame and inner lid of most models and is engraved on the carafes, so you can check yours in about ten seconds. If you see that name and the carafe is glass, assume it is covered and read the remedy.

These presses were sold at Target, Walmart, and coffee and home goods stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Bodum.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers, from 1974 through October 2026, for about $15 to $65.

That sales window is more than fifty years long. A press that has been in your family since the seventies is not automatically out of the recall, so do not assume yours is too old to count.

Put Down The Metal Spoon, Because It Is The Habit The Notice Calls Out

Here is the part that will change how you make coffee. The CPSC says consumers should stop using metal spoons or utensils to stir coffee in the glass carafe immediately.

Most of us grab whatever spoon is in the drawer and give the grounds a quick stir. The notice cites the metal spoon as a way the glass can end up damaged, and a damaged or cracked carafe is the situation the recall warns can break while in use.

That is a very ordinary kitchen habit with a very serious warning attached, which is exactly why it deserves attention.

The Fix Is A Free Plastic Spoon And A Warning Label

The remedy listed is a repair. Consumers should contact Bodum to receive a plastic Bodum stirring spoon and a warning label, which cautions against using cracked or damaged carafes.

You can reach Bodum by phone at 888-879-8213, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Email is Bodum3302@sedgwick.com, and the online option is www.bodumfrenchpressrecall.expertinquiry.com, or you can visit www.bodum.com and click “Recall Information.”

The importer is Bodum USA, Inc., of New York, New York, and the presses were manufactured in Portugal and Thailand.

Look At Your Carafe Before You Brew Tomorrow Morning

Before the next pot, hold the glass carafe up to a window and turn it slowly. You are looking for chips near the rim, hairline cracks, scratches at the base or anything that does not look like smooth glass.

The recall language is about glass that is damaged or cracked. If you see anything like that, do not fill it with hot water, and contact Bodum about your options through the channels above.

Stir with the plastic or wooden spoon, never metal, and request the free Bodum plastic spoon.

Do not pour boiling water into a carafe that is chipped, scratched or cracked.

Handle the glass gently, and avoid knocking it against the sink or faucet.

Pass the news to the friend who got a press for a wedding or housewarming years ago.

Many readers will have a press that arrived as a wedding gift or a housewarming present decades ago. They are beloved because they are simple, with no cord, no filter and no fuss.

That simplicity is also why people stop paying attention to them. A carafe gets knocked on the sink edge, picks up a tiny chip, and goes right back on the counter.

Bodum says it has heard of 70 broken carafes, which is a small share of 5.9 million presses sold over the decades. Even so, 48 reports of burns are enough that the CPSC wants every owner to take the free fix seriously and change the stirring habit now.

The notice ties the danger to glass that is damaged or cracked, so the most valuable thing you can do is look closely and handle it gently. If your press is one of the 5.9 million, the free spoon and label take care of the stirring habit going forward.

You can search CPSC.gov for recall details and report a problem at SaferProducts.gov. Many of us have used the same press for decades without a scare, but a free spoon and a few seconds of looking is a very cheap trade. Check yours before the next cup.

More Stories You May Like