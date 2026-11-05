Parents Who Bought QZH.DUAO Pajamas On Amazon Are Being Told To Stop Using Them After A Federal Recall Found The Children’s Sleepwear Failed Mandatory Fire Safety Rules

Those cute bow-trimmed pajama sets that show up in Amazon searches for little girls are now the subject of a federal recall. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on October 29, 2026 that QZH.DUAO children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear and pose a risk of serious burn injuries.

Parents and grandparents who bought them are being told to stop using them right away. The notice also includes a refund step that surprises most people the first time they read it.

About 300 Pajama Sets Sold On Amazon For Around $23 Are Covered

According to the CPSC, about 300 sets were sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through July 2026 for about $23. The retailer is Xingtai Yunchuang Commerce and Trade Ltd., doing business as Fashion Brand Apparel Co., of China, and the pajamas were manufactured in China.

Each set is a short-sleeve top with matching pants. The notice lists colors including Pink Bow, Mint Green and Blue Bowknot, in sizes from 4-5T through 13-14 years.

That size range matters. It stretches from a preschooler all the way up to a young teenager, so the pajamas could be in a toddler’s drawer or in the dresser of a granddaughter in middle school.

Federal Sleepwear Rules Exist For One Reason, And These Sets Did Not Meet Them

Children’s sleepwear sold in the United States has to meet mandatory federal flammability standards, and the CPSC says these sets violate them. The agency describes the danger as a risk of serious injury or death from burn hazard.

Sleepwear gets its own rules because children are often in it when they are least able to react, drowsy, in a dark house and close to heaters, candles or kitchen stoves. Safety officials have long recommended that children’s pajamas either be flame resistant or fit snugly, since loose fabric is the kind that catches fire more easily.

The CPSC reports no incidents or injuries connected to these pajama sets. As with many recalls, the point is to act before anyone is hurt.

The Refund Requires You To Cut The Pajamas In Half

The remedy is a full refund, and the process is blunt. The notice tells owners to stop using the pajama sets immediately and contact Fashion Brand Apparel for the refund.

Then comes the part many parents will not expect. Owners are told to cut the pajamas in half, email a photo of the destroyed set to qzh.duaoproductrecall@outlook.com, and dispose of the product. The CPSC page states that the photo is required to receive the refund.

It feels wasteful to snip up a brand new outfit. The reason is practical, because a pair of pajamas that is cut in half cannot be handed down, sold at a yard sale or passed along to the next child.

The CPSC hotline is 800-638-2772 for anyone who has questions, with a TTY line at 800-638-8270.

Hand-Me-Downs And Gift Pajamas Are Where These Slip Through

Check your Amazon orders from February through July of this year for anything labeled QZH.DUAO. If you bought a set as a gift for a niece, a granddaughter or a neighbor’s child, give that family a call.

Hand-me-downs deserve special attention. If the pajamas were already passed on to a cousin or taken to a consignment sale, the person who has them now has no way of knowing about the recall unless you tell them.

Your Quick Checklist For Safer Kids’ Sleepwear Anywhere You Shop

Before you buy any children’s pajamas, especially from an online marketplace seller you have never heard of, look at the label. Children’s sleepwear should carry a notice that it is flame resistant, or a tag stating that the garment is not flame resistant and should fit snugly.

Read the tag for flame resistant or snug-fitting wording before you wash and remove it.

Keep loose cotton nightgowns and baggy sets away from candles, space heaters and stovetops.

Search the CPSC recall list by product name when you buy from a seller new to you.

Tell the family and friends who received your hand-me-downs about any recall.

You can also look up recalls at CPSC.gov any time, and report a safety problem with a product at SaferProducts.gov. It takes only a few minutes and could help another family.

Gift-giving season is close, and pajamas are a classic present for kids. Online marketplaces make it easy to order a set from a seller whose name you have never seen, and the listing photos rarely tell you anything about fire safety.

A quick habit helps: before you check out, search the product name plus the word recall, and glance at the CPSC site for sleepwear notices. It takes less than a minute and it is the kind of homework that pays off.

If you do find a recalled set, resist the urge to keep it for playtime or dress-up. The notice says to stop using the sets, and that means all use, not only bedtime.

The bottom line is simple. If your child or grandchild owns a QZH.DUAO pajama set from Amazon, put it out of rotation tonight, then follow the steps in the notice to get your money back.

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