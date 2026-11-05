Amazon Sold SOOWERY Eight-Drawer Dressers For About $106, Then Federal Safety Officials Recalled Them Over A Tip-Over Risk To Children And Told Owners How To Seek A Refund

A dresser that looks harmless in a nursery or spare room is the subject of a federal recall this week. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on October 29, 2026 that the SOOWERY 8-Drawer Fabric Dresser is being recalled because it can tip over and trap a child.

If you shopped on Amazon in the past year for cheap bedroom storage, this one deserves a second look. The recall covers about 138 dressers, a small number, but the hazard it describes is the kind that parents and grandparents lose sleep over.

About 138 Dressers Sold On Amazon For Around $106 Are Now Under A Federal Recall

According to the CPSC notice, the recalled dressers were sold on Amazon.com from December 2025 through August 2026 for about $106. The company behind them is Shenzhen Zhongyuantong Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as SOOWERY, of China.

The dresser is gray or black, with eight fabric drawers and a metal frame. It measures 47.2 inches wide, 11.8 inches long and 35.4 inches tall, and it weighs 47.5 pounds. The SKU “SOO-8DD-G01” is printed on the packaging, which is the quickest way to match the notice to what is sitting in your home.

That tall, narrow shape is part of the story. A piece of furniture nearly three feet high and only a foot deep does not need much of a nudge once the drawers are loaded and pulled out.

Federal Officials Say The Dresser Is Unstable Unless It Is Bolted To The Wall

The CPSC says the dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, which creates tip-over and entrapment hazards. Those hazards can lead to serious injuries or death to children, according to the notice.

The agency also says the dressers violate the mandatory standard for clothing storage units, which is the federal rule that came out of the STURDY Act. In plain English, the rule exists so that dressers sold in this country meet a stability test, and the CPSC says this one does not.

The good news is that the CPSC reports no incidents or injuries tied to the product so far. That makes this a chance to fix a problem before anything happens, which is rare enough in the recall business to be worth acting on.

Think Your Dresser Is Fine Because You Own It? The Refund Process Has Some Odd Steps

The remedy is a refund, and the CPSC lays out what owners are told to do. First, stop using the dresser if it is not anchored to the wall, and keep it in an area children cannot reach.

Then contact SOOWERY for a full refund by email at SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com. The notice asks owners to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the top, front and sides of the dresser, and to remove all the drawers.

After that, owners email photos of the marked, disassembled dresser to the same address and dispose of the product. It is a lot more work than returning a toaster, but it is the process the notice describes, and it keeps the recalled dresser from landing in someone else’s house.

Here is the order of operations in one place:

Check your Amazon order history for a SOOWERY dresser bought between December 2025 and August 2026.

Look for the SKU “SOO-8DD-G01” on the packaging or paperwork.

Stop using the dresser if it is not anchored to the wall, and keep children away from it.

Email SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com for the refund.

Mark it “RECALLED,” remove the drawers, send the photos, and dispose of it.

Grandparents And Guest Rooms Are Easy To Forget When You Check For Recalls

Most of us check the nursery and stop there. But a dresser bought for a guest room, a grandkids’ bedroom or a spare room at the lake house can be just as risky when little ones come to visit and start climbing.

If you ordered furniture for a relative or sent a gift through Amazon, it is worth a quick call to the person who received it. The order history in your own account is the place to confirm what was bought and when.

A fabric-drawer dresser can look sturdy in the box photos. The recall is a reminder that looks tell you nothing about stability, and that the federal standard exists for a reason.

One Weekend Of Wall Anchors Is Cheap Insurance For Every Dresser In Your House

Even for dressers that are not under any recall, safety experts routinely recommend anchoring tall or top-heavy furniture to a wall stud with the straps or brackets made for the job. A set of anti-tip hardware costs only a few dollars at a hardware store, and installing it takes a drill and a half hour.

While you are at it, put the heaviest items in the lower drawers, avoid placing a television on top of a dresser, and teach older kids not to climb the drawers like a ladder. None of that replaces an anchor, but it all helps.

If you cannot find your order or have trouble with the refund, the CPSC notice is the place to start, and you can report a problem with any consumer product through SaferProducts.gov. A recall notice only protects the families who read it, so pass this one along to the grandparents, the neighbors and the friend who is always hunting for a bargain online.

The takeaway is simple. If you bought a SOOWERY eight-drawer dresser for around $106, stop relying on it today, keep the kids away, and start the refund. Furniture should never be a gamble, and a few minutes of checking now is a small price for peace of mind.

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